Liberty Mills Farm gets to work on nation’s largest corn maze

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Owners at Orange County’s Liberty Mills Farm are already looking forward to the fall, when they will host the nation’s largest corn maze. An expert cutting team from Utah was out bright and early Friday morning to help prepare what owners say will be the farm’s best maze yet.
This is the 11th season for the corn maze, and owners say it will be a perfect outdoor activity for families who can enjoy the maze while still maintaining social distancing.
“Liberty Mills is a perfect example of outdoor green space,” Orange County Tourism Manager Lori-Landes Carter said. “Really wonderful activities that give your family the ability to come out and get out of the house and be able to have some fun and feel very safe and comfortable while you’re doing it.”
The maze is set to open to the public in September.
