Heating Up This Weekend. Some Sunday PM Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heating up and turning more humid for the last weekend of June. Hot and humid Saturday with highs in the lows 90s. Largely dry, but a stray shower or storm possible late Saturday. An approaching cold front will move into the region Sunday afternoon. Combined with the warmth and humidity this will touch off some scattered showers and storms by the afternoon. Isolated severe weather risk as well, with a storm or two that could produce damaging wind gusts and or some spotty hail.