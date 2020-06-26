Heating Up This Weekend. Some Sunday PM Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heating up and turning more humid for the last weekend of June. Hot and humid Saturday with highs in the lows 90s. Largely dry, but a stray shower or storm possible late Saturday. An approaching cold front will move into the region Sunday afternoon. Combined with the warmth and humidity this will touch off some scattered showers and storms by the afternoon. Isolated severe weather risk as well, with a storm or two that could produce damaging wind gusts and or some spotty hail.
The cold front will stall near the region next week. This will provide a daily risk for a shower and thunderstorm. Mainly during the afternoon evening hours. Otherwise a blend of clouds and hazy sun, warm and humid conditions through the first few days of July.
Also be on the look our for some Saharan dust to make it overhead by later this weekend. It will likely make for hazy skies and could enhance the color of the sunrises and sunsets.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Lows mid to upper 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Monday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, humid. PM showers/storms Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, humid. Chance of showers/storms. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, humid. Chance of showers/storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Friday: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of a PM storm. Highs upper 80s.
