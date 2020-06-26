Great Graphics Framing Shop turning part of basement into speakeasy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Artists throughout the Central Virginia will soon have a new place to display their artwork in a secret location.
Great Graphics Framing Shop on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall - underneath Tilman’s Wine and Cheese and The Men’s and Boys’ Shop - is using its extra space to turn part of the shop into a speakeasy.
“We’ve got all this room down here because we have access to these lower levels,” William Castle, Great Graphics manager said.
After 40 years of just being a frame shop, it's now bringing another artistic component to the mix for people to express themselves.
“We’re thinking about turning one of the sides, in addition to a printing production area, into sort of a speakeasy art gallery and we’re calling that The Archive,” Castle said.
The name The Archive comes from vintage art kept throughout many years, but more will soon be added.
“It will basically be a way to support local artists and display their artwork, have small events,” Castle said.
The space will also host small craft brewers.
“We also support local craft breweries. I’m talking very small scale, people who like to brew small batches of kombucha, beer, cider things like that in their homes,” Castle said.
Castle says more people are getting into arts and crafts because they have so much time on their hands during COVID-19. He thought it was a good time to undergo renovations while things shut down.
“Create a cool environment in a sort of secretive low key speakeasy artsy kind of place,” Castle said.
Great Graphics plans on starting to have events as soon as more things open back up and they are allowed to have events again.
