GO Virginia approves Startup Shenandoah Valley Grant Proposal

Mary Lou Bourne, Executive Director of James Madison Innovations and Chair of GO VA Region 8 Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Advisory Committee which led the grant application effort, reports that “We are thrilled to receive this state grant award to strengthen our entrepreneurs’ opportunities to build vibrant and sustainable new ventures in the Valley. Through collaboration with leaders in our business and economic development organizations as well as higher education partners, we developed a vision for helping entrepreneurs be successful in rural regions. I am grateful to all who participated to create and support this vision, and particularly to the Staunton Creative Community Fund as the non-profit entity and applicant positioned to execute the acceleration program and network infrastructure across the Valley.”