Charlottesville’s Violet Crown to stay closed despite move to Phase Three

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The commonwealth is set to enter Phase Three of Governor Ralph Northam’s Forward Virginia plan on July 1, which allows movie theaters to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. However, you still won’t be able to see a movie at the Violet Crown on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall any time soon.
The theater says it will remain closed, possibly until mid-to-late July, and plans on reopening in phases.
General Manager Cameron Polson said the first phase will allow groups to reserve individual theater spaces for private screenings instead of selling individual tickets.
“You can see a movie with your friends and family in the comfort of your own space with people that you know, and not encounter strangers, for this first phase of our business,” Polson said.
Polson said the theater will continue to follow and even go beyond CDC guidelines to keep community members safe.
