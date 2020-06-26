2 Charlottesville businesses temporarily close due to COVID-19 concerns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A couple of Charlottesville businesses have temporarily closed out of caution due to sick employees.
The Rivanna River Company says an employee had tested positive for COVID-19 due to an exposure outside the workplace. RRC is closed right now to allow others to self-quarantine and get tested for the coronavirus.
Market Street Wine Shop is also out of commission for a bit while an employee who was feeling sick gets tested for the virus.
Both businesses say exposure risks are low, and they hope to reopen soon.
