Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office issues jury scam warning

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is warning folks about a recent phone scam.
ACSO announced Friday, June 26, that the scam involves someone identifying themselves as working for the sheriff’s office and telling the victim that they missed jury duty. The scammer then tells the victim that gift cards can be used as payment.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone that it does not collect fees for jury duty, nor does it request money or gift cards in lieu of arrest.
06/26/2020 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office:
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has received information regarding a scam. This scam involves someone identifying themselves working for the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office calling a victim and informing them that they missed jury duty. The caller then instructs the victim to go buy prepaid cards to rectify the situation, and, upon obtaining the required number of gift cards for the requested amount, the caller will request the numbers off of the gift cards.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office does NOT collect fees for jury duty, nor does it request money or gift cards in lieu of arrest. These scams are usually similar in nature but with different actors and monikers. If you receive a similar call please look up the number for your local law enforcement agency and give them a call.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.