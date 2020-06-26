Albemarle County School Board approves 2020-21 calendar

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County School Board approved a calendar for the 2020-21 school year, setting a return-to-school date of Sept. 8.
The Board voted 6-to-1 in favor of the Sept. 8 start, which is after Labor Day. While that decision is final, the board does expect COVID-19 will change some plans.
“Whether things spike and we need to step back from as many kids as we have in school, or things get better and we’re able to get additional students back in school,” said Dr. Patrick McLaughlin, the chief of strategic planning for Albemarle County Public Schools.
The school calendar decision comes a day after Gov. Ralph Northam’s Chief of Staff Clark Mercer reiterated decisions on school reopening are up to each district.
“The final decisions about reopening are squarely in the hands of local school boards,” Mercer said on Thursday.
The decision by the board did not come without questions or concerns. Katrina Callsen voted no because she wanted schools to start on Sept. 2.
“I think the second, the delayed start, it’s only a week difference and it gives us some more flexibility down the road because we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Callsen said. “And I don’t think as much as you can prepare for things, I think we’re gonna run into issues once we start up this.”
Callsen was in the minority though, not just of board members, but also of parents surveyed. ACPS received nearly 5,000 responses to a survey. Just about one-third were satisfied with a Sept. 2 start date, compared to 55 percent satisfied with Sept. 8.
“By moving to Sept. 8 will be more in alignment with phase 3 of reopening,” said Matt Haas, ACPS superintendent. “And at that point we’ll be able to have greater contact with the students, be able to have more students at school, to be able to accommodate them.
The next step for the school board comes on July 9, when it has to present an attendance schedule.
