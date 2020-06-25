Waynesboro gets recommendations to make Route 250 safer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) -Waynesboro now has some recommendations to make Route 250 safer.
The Virginia Department of Transportation studied the stretch of West Main Street between Hopeman Parkway and Old White Bridge Road. The area has seen hundreds of crashes over the years, some fatal.
The study recommends adding a raised median in hopes of preventing future wrecks.
“This is shown by traffic safety studies to reduce that by about 60%, so we’re talking about a massive reduction in the likelihood that you’ll be involved in a serious injury on 250 West Main.” Luke Juday, Waynesboro’s director of planning, said.
The next step for the city is to apply for smart scale funding from VDOT to pay for the improvements.
