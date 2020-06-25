Visitor centers in Charlottesville Albemarle region begin reopening

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With Virginia set to enter Phase 3 of reopening next week, central Virginia could see more out-of-town visitors.
To give them a warm welcome, visitor centers in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are back open.
Charlottesville’s Downtown Visitor Center at Old Metropolitan Hall reopened on Thursday, while Albemarle’s Tourism and Adventure Center in Crozet will be open on Saturday and Sunday for the next two weeks.
“Folks are going to be gravitating more towards outdoor recreation and things that can be done outdoors where it’s easier to social distance,” said Brantley Ussery, the director of marketing for Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau. “And having the travel specialists once again being able to deliver that information is something that provides just a real personal touch for folks going to Charlottesville and Albemarle County.”
Among the safety precautions being taken are social distancing measures, mask-wearing, and pre-wrapped brochures with tourism information.
