Tom Tom Foundation announces City Art Bus winner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville transit bus with a unique design will soon be rolling around the city.
The Tom Tom Foundation announced the “octo bus” is the winning design of the sixth annual city art bus competition. It was chosen from over 70 entries accepted from around the world.
The design was created by Bridget Olsen, a Virginia Tech student studying creative technologies. She says she draws inspiration from vivid colors, dreams and sea life.
“Recently, I went scuba diving in Cozumel, Mexico and I actually got to see a live eel in real life, a shark and other animals that just really inspired me,” said Olsen.
Olsen says she hopes her winning design will inspire other artists with learning disabilities like herself.
The “octo bus” will soon be seen on a CAT bus near you.
