5th district Rep. Denver Riggleman votes no on house policing reform proposal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. House Democrats Thursday passed a policing reform proposal one day after Democrats blocked a competing Republican bill in the Senate.
The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 is named in honor of the man whose death in police custody sparked protests and a national call for reform.
It would prohibit racial profiling by law enforcement, ban no-knock warrants in federal drug cases, and ban choke holds at the federal level.
Virginia’s 5th district congressman Denver Riggleman says even policing reform has devolved into partisan politics.
“I think going too fast, trying to message, trying to name a bill that might not actually reflect what’s in the bill. Again I think it’s a shame. I think we could’ve done this together and that’s why i’m going to vote no on this bill today,” said Riggleman.
The bill is expected to fail when it reaches the U.S. Senate.
