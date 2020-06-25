Still months to wait for NBA Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The NBA Draft was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 25th, in Brooklyn, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.
The league is now aiming for an October 16th Draft.
The Cavaliers have had eight players picked since Tony Bennett became the head coach, including three last season.
Mamadi Diakite will be looking to add to that total this year.
The 6-foot-9 forward averaged almost 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season.
He is second all-time in blocks in program history.
Diakite is projected as a Second Round pick in most Mock Drafts.
The Blue Ridge alum declared for the draft last year, and went through the Pre-Draft process, before deciding to return to school for his senior season.
UVA redshirt senior Jay Huff entered his name this year, and he has a little more time to make a decision.
The NCAA has now set a deadline of August 3rd for college players to withdraw from the draft.
The 7-foot-1 forward averaged 8.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game last year, which were all career-highs.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.