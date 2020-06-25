Staunton-Augusta YMCA to reopen Friday, June 26

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Staunton-Augusta YMCA is set to open its doors again Friday, June 26. It was originally set to open June 12, but those plans changed when three employees got coronavirus.
For now, only the wellness center and group fitness classes will be opening. Reservations must be made online.
Everyone will be asked about their coronavirus exposure and will have their temperature taken. You must also wear a mask anytime you are not exercising.
The YMCA says these changes are to keep everyone safe.
“Just being able to kind of roll with the changes and being very positive, and knowing everything we’re doing is for their safety, because we want them, of course, to be very safe,” Fitness Director Wendy Shutty said.
The YMCA will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
It’s open for adults only, for now.
