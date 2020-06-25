Spotty Thunderstorm Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a weather disturbance passing over the Commonwealth through this evening. It has brought back humidity, along with a spotty shower and thunderstorm chance through this evening. One or two storms could turn locally strong to severe.
Any shower and thunderstorm around this evening will fade away after sunset.
Becoming a little less humid Friday with hot sunshine.
It will be hot on Saturday.
A new cold front arrives on Sunday with our next best shower and thunderstorm chance. That front may stall near our region through mid next week. Giving us a daily risk for a shower and thunderstorm.
Also be on the look our for some Saharan dust to make it overhead by later this weekend. Making for nicer sunrises and sunsets.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Warm and more humid with an isolated shower/thunderstorm developing through this evening. Highs in the 80s for most places.
Thursday overnight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Hazy, hot and becoming more humid. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Sunday through Wednesday: Hazy and humid with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
