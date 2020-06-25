Pleasant temperatures and humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Looks like another pleasant day temperature wise. However, we are tracking a disturbance along a stalled front to our south. Mix of clouds and sun Today with an isolated shower/storm chance later this afternoon into this evening. Heat and humidity will begin to increase Friday into the Weekend. Our next chance for any widespread showers and storms won’t be until later Sunday into next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds and sun, isolated showers and storm, High: low 80s
Tonight: Isolated evening t-shower, Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, war, and humid, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Tueday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
