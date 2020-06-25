Pleasant temperatures and humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Looks like another pleasant day temperature wise. However, we are tracking a disturbance along a stalled front to our south. Mix of clouds and sun Today with an isolated shower/storm chance later this afternoon into this evening. Heat and humidity will begin to increase Friday into the Weekend. Our next chance for any widespread showers and storms won’t be until later Sunday into next week. Have a great and safe day !