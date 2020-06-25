Nice Friday. Heat and Humidity Return for Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early shower, storm fades away this evening. Friday turns warmer, but still not too humid. As we move into the weekend, heat and humidity make a quick return.
Hot and humid Saturday with highs in the lows 90s. A new cold front arrives on Sunday with our next best shower and thunderstorm chance. That front may stall near our region through the middle of next week. Giving us a daily risk for a shower and thunderstorm.
Also be on the look our for some Saharan dust to make it overhead by later this weekend. It will likely make for hazy skies and could enhance the color of the sunrises and sunsets.
Tonight: Early t-shower fades. Partly cloudy. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Monday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. PM showers/storms possible. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers/storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.