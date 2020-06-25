Man accused of driving through crowd of protesters will not be released on bond

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The man accused of driving through a crowd of protesters in Henrico earlier this month will not be released on bond, the judge ordered Thursday morning.
Henrico Police say on June 7, Harry Rogers, a Hanover County resident, drove his blue pickup truck into the crowd, injuring a cyclist.
Rogers is facing:
- Four counts of assault with a hate crime
- Two counts of malicious wounding
- One count of Hit and run
The judge ruling in Roger’s case says Rogers ‘chose to make his actions'.
Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor announced via Twitter she brought additional charges against Rogers.
“I’m charging the strongest form of assault and hate crimes permitted under Virginia law,” Taylor announced.
