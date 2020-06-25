Louisa County Public Schools Superintendent talks fall planning

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Superintendent Doug Straley shared the latest on fall expectations in a video message to families.
In that video posted Wednesday, June 24, Straley outlined plans under phases two and three.
Given phase three starts next week, school leaders anticipate staggered schedules with students attending classes two days each week and learning from home the other three.
LCPS is awaiting additional guidance from the state if Virginia is beyond phase three by the time classes resume.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.