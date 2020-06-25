Governor Northam to deliver coronavirus briefing at 2 p.m., watch live here

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Northam is delivering his coronavirus briefing. He is expected to talk about plans to move to Phase 3 of his Forward Virginia Guidelines. At Tuesday’s briefing, Northam said Virginia will move into Phase 3 next Wednesday, July 1. Read more on Phase 3 guidelines here. He said the decision to go toward Phase 3 is due in part to his confidence in hospital capacity and the increase in testing. But if we don’t follow guidelines, then there is a chance we’ll have to go back to previous restrictions.