Community meal program feeds hundreds, sees increase in demand

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A free community meal program has seen more volunteers and is passing out more meals to housing communities in the Charlottesville - Albemarle area.
On Thursday, a knock on the door at Townwood Mobile Home Park meant a hot meal. Restaurants in the area are making the food, and volunteers are bringing it to people’s doorstep. These measures are designed to build a stronger community.
Brian Campbell was one of the volunteers on Thursday. He’s been going to Townwood Mobile Home Park every week delivering meals without face-to-face contact.
He said the number of meals delivered has risen at this location, from about 125 to Thursday’s 200 meals.
That’s why when organizations like Frontline Foods Charlottesville and World Central Kitchen called on volunteers, he answered.
“I think it’s a real pity that we haven’t as a society risen to the occasion and really provided for the security and dignity of everybody,” Campbell said. “But, that said, I’m glad there are people willing to step up and help try to fill those gaps as best they can.”
If you are interested in volunteering, Campbell suggests visiting Frontline Foods Charlottesville’s website.
The schedule for free community meals for the remainder of the week is:
- Friday, June 26
- 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Deliveries to Crescent Halls, The Crossings, and New Beginnings Church
- 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.: Westhaven Community Center - 803 Hardy Drive
- Saturday, June 27
- 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.: Mallside Apartments - 816 Mallside Forest Court
- Sunday, June 28
- 1:30 p.m - 3:00 p.m.: Church of the Incarnation - 1465 Incarnation Drive
