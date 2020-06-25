Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA has working cats available

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you need a furry friend to help clear out some unwanted critters, the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA has an influx of barn cats.
Unlike indoor cats, barn cats may be a little shy around humans and rough around the edges. But, they are fierce hunters and perfect for keeping mice and other nuisance animals at bay.
They’re also spayed and neutered and up-to-date on all their shots.
“Our first goal, no matter where the cat comes from, is to first try and put the cat in the home,” Angie Gunter, CASPCA’s executive director said. “Now, in these cases, a lot of them, it just doesn’t work out that way. So they become working cats and will go out to, for example, barn homes. They’re known for their pest control abilities.”
If you are interested in one of these cats, contact the community cat manager.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.