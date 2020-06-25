Albemarle County Schools to extend teacher contract deadline to July 13

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many Albemarle County Public School teachers are holding off on signing their teaching contracts for the next school year, due to the uncertainty of when school will begin and what instruction will look like.
The school district announced Thursday that the signing period for teacher contracts will be extended for July 13 to give teachers more flexibility.
Some teachers are saying they don’t want to sign a legal contract without having a specific start date or work schedule.
The Albemarle County School Board is expecting to decide when the 2020-2021 school year will start in a meeting happening Friday. Friday was the original deadline for teacher contracts to be signed.
Phil Giaramita, the districts communication’s officer, said this is the first time contracts were issued when teachers and administrators were not in the building.
Giaramita said after Friday’s meeting, the district expects the number of signed contracts to increase.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.