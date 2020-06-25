ACC Commissioner John Swofford to retire after 2020/2021 athletic season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford announced on Thursday he will be retiring following the 2020/2021 athletic season.
Swofford will have spent 24-years on the job at that point, which is the longest term in the history of the ACC.
The league expanded from nine to fifteen members under his watch, and they have won 92 team National Championships during that time.
Swofford played football at UNC, and his first job in college athletics was at UVA.
He later became the athletic director at North Carolina, before taking the top job in the conference.
Swofford says, “To have spent basically a half a century associated with schools in the ACC, or the ACC itself. I don’t know how anybody could be more blessed with a career in college athletics.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.