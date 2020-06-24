Virginia board votes to rename Robert E. Lee High School

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) - A Virginia school board has agreed to rename a high school that honors a Confederate general.
News outlets report that the Fairfax County School Board unanimously voted to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School in Springfield during its meeting Tuesday.
Superintendent Scott Braband proposed instead naming the school after John Lewis, Barack Obama or Mildred Loving, among other figures.
News outlets said the community would discuss those and other options at a meeting on July 15, with a public hearing the following week and a formal vote by the school board on July 23.
The new name was set to go into effect for the 2020-21 school year.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)