UVA Health receives federal financial support for telehealth programs

Sens. Warner and Kaine have been longtime advocates for increased access to health care through telehealth. The first emergency bipartisan bill to combat COVID-19 included language from Sen. Warner’s CONNECT for Health Act of 2019, a bill co-sponsored by Sen. Kaine, to reduce restrictions on the use of telehealth for public health emergency response, as well as $500 million to facilitate its implementation. Earlier this month, the Senators sent a letter to congressional leadership urging Congress to ensure that access to telehealth services that were made available during the COVID-19 pandemic be made permanent.