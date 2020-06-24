UVA Final Exercises for class of 2020 moving to 2021

We reached this decision for several reasons. First, the dates set aside in October for Final Exercises lined up with fall break for current UVA students. Last week we announced that undergraduate fall break will be canceled. We are doing this so that we can finish in-person instruction by Thanksgiving in order to minimize travel and possible transmission of the virus. This means that students will be on Grounds and in classes during the date set aside for Final Exercises, and it would be difficult to accommodate thousands of graduates and their families at the same time. Second, we have put in place public health measures for the fall—including social distancing requirements—that would make it hard to hold Final Exercises on the Lawn and to hold individual ceremonies across Grounds. Finally, while we still don’t know exactly what the fall will look like in terms of the progression of the virus, it seems quite unlikely that public health restrictions will allow for large gatherings by October.