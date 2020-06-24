UPDATE: Protesters’ vandalism costs Charlottesville $19,000 in cleanup, milling, paving

UPDATE: Protesters’ vandalism costs Charlottesville $19,000 in cleanup, milling, paving
“DEFUND + ABOLISH” being spray painted on E. Market Street outside the Charlottesville Police Department June 21. (Source: WVIR)
June 23, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 10:34 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Charlottesville says vandalism caused by protesters on June 21 is costing the city more than $19,000 in cleanup.

Sunday, a few people spray painted graffiti onto East Market Street in front of the police department. Tuesday evening, the city confirmed it would cost $19,630.78 to clean that up.

Wednesday, the city provided NBC29 with the expense cost breakdown, which includes about $15,000 for milling and paving, and $4400 for in-house labor and supplies.

City of Charlottesville provides graffiti removal cost estimate.
City of Charlottesville provides graffiti removal cost estimate. (Source: WVIR)

It comes at a time when the city is facing reduced revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.