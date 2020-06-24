Tuesday’s primary shows voter enthusiasm is high in Albemarle County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The primary election shows voter enthusiasm in Albemarle County is high ahead of November's election.
Jake Washburne, Albemarle County’s Voter Registrar, says 23%, or more than 15,000 registered voters cast their ballots in this year’s primary. He says approximately 9.5% of that was vote by absentee.
The high number of absentee ballots led election officials in the county to believe they might see less people voting in-person, but they were wrong.
“Every precinct got a serious workout, as far as we know everything went well, they said all the voters seem to feel safe with all of our precautions, but it was a long day for all of them,” Washburne said.
He expects to see a huge turnout in November and says he is increasing staff to make sure the influx of absentee ballots are handled seamlessly.
