Sunny and nice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front has moved east. Behind the front a northwest wind will continue to lower humidity values throughout the day. It now appears the front may stall a little allowing a disturbance to develop, which could result in an isolated shower Thursday. Meanwhile more heat and humidity is on the horizon. By this Weekend temperatures will warm into the 90s with uncomfortable humidity. Expect a few scattered storms later Sunday into early next week. Have a great and safe day !