Sunny and nice

Lower humidity and seasonal

nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers | June 24, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 12:51 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front has moved east. Behind the front a northwest wind will continue to lower humidity values throughout the day. It now appears the front may stall a little allowing a disturbance to develop, which could result in an isolated shower Thursday. Meanwhile more heat and humidity is on the horizon. By this Weekend temperatures will warm into the 90s with uncomfortable humidity. Expect a few scattered storms later Sunday into early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny and pleasant, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy and seasonal, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun, isolated shower, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Partly sunny,scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Early showers, clearing, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

