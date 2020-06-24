Sunny and nice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front has moved east. Behind the front a northwest wind will continue to lower humidity values throughout the day. It now appears the front may stall a little allowing a disturbance to develop, which could result in an isolated shower Thursday. Meanwhile more heat and humidity is on the horizon. By this Weekend temperatures will warm into the 90s with uncomfortable humidity. Expect a few scattered storms later Sunday into early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny and pleasant, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Partly cloudy and seasonal, Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun, isolated shower, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Sunday: Partly sunny,scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Early showers, clearing, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
