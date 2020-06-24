Staunton’s R.R. Smith Center reopening with pair of exhibits

“Navigating this new reality can be fraught and overwhelming. This series of work is my attempt to make sense of it all; to highlight the fears and anxieties, the social injustices and disparities. While somber at moments, this work should not be viewed through the lens of nihilistic defeatism but should be viewed as a reflection of where we were as a society, where we are now and where we can head if we chose to all focus on building a better world for each other,” he concluded.