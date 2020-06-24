McIntire Botanical Garden seeking suggestions for new name

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The McIntire Botanical Garden is looking for a new name, and you can weigh in.
The garden’s Board of Directors is seeking suggestions that will help give the garden a better community identity.
Executive Director Jill Trischman-Marks says the original name, which was chosen roughly 10 years ago, reflected the garden’s location in Charlotesville’s McIntire Park. The park is named after Paul Goodloe McIntire, who also gave the city its statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.
Park leaders want to make sure everyone feels welcome, which is why the change is being made.
“It’s our goal that this garden will be a place that people can come together free, accessible, and safe so that the community can grow and get to know one another. So we don’t want the name of the garden to be an obstacle,” Trischman-Marks said.
Hundreds of ideas have already been generated.
Click here to email your suggestion. The only criteria is that they are not looking to name the garden after a person.
06/24/2020 Release from McIntire Botanical Garden:
The name McIntire Botanical Garden was chosen nearly a decade ago, reflecting the Garden’s location in McIntire Park. Since that time, many in our community have voiced their concerns that the name has the potential to cause some visitors to feel less welcome. This is clearly at odds with our vision - to be a place of inclusion and healing.
As a result, the Board of Directors have voted to begin the process to change the name.
“McIntire Botanical Garden is a name that is tied to Charlottesville’s past,” said Jill Trischman-Marks, Executive Director. “Selecting a new name will focus us on the future, while clarifying our own identity within the city. This is an exciting opportunity to engage with all communities we hope to serve, and to invite them to help determine our new name.”
Everyone – of all ages – is invited to suggest names.
“Whether you join us to watch birds, study native flora, chase butterflies, or relax in a calming, restorative environment, the garden has a place for you, and we need your help in coming up with a new name,” added Trischman-Marks.
In moving forward with the process, the Board also voted not to name the Garden after any one individual, family or corporation. It is our hope that a new name will:
- Offer clarity as to the geographic location of the garden
- Reflect our diverse community culture
- Work with the existing turtlehead logo
Submissions will be accepted through our Facebook page, by email at new_name@mcintirebotanicalgarden.org or postcards sent to our office. A short list of names will be submitted to the Board of Directors toward the end of summer, and a final selection will be made at that time.
