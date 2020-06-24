Legal Aid Justice Center attorney concerned about Virginia’s eviction ban expiring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-based Legal Aid Justice Center is getting ready to announce a rent relief program, but it fears the program won’t be effective if people have already been evicted.
This is a concern for Rob Pogenklass, an attorney with LAJC who says he doesn’t know why the Virginia Supreme Court ended the eviction ban now.
In a report, the LAJC found that almost half of Virginians with an income of $25,000 or less have ‘little’ or 'no confidence' they can pay their rent next month.
“We’re pulling people into courts in the middle of a global health crisis in order to kick them out of their homes for not paying their rent when we’re also in the middle of an economic crisis that came about because of the pandemic,” Pogenklass said.
Pogenklass says he hopes Gov. Ralph Northam extends the eviction moratorium since the public health crisis is still ongoing.
If you are worried about eviction and want to learn how you could access legal representation, Pogenklass recommends you contact the LAJC or the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society.
The current moratorium for non-payment of rent expires on Sunday, June 28th.
