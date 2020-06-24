LEAP launches ‘Solarize Virginia’ campaign

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With so much more time and energy spent at home during the coronavirus pandemic, one nonprofit is seeing a steady interest in solar panels.
The Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) launched its Solarize Virginia campaign last week and has seen some success. The nearby Charlottesville chapter serves central Virginia.
Executive Director Chris Meyer says he’s not surprised by the number of people and businesses interested in solar energy.
“If you’re going to have to be working from home a lot more in the U.S, using your air conditioning, or home heating in the winter and other sources of power demand, then having your solar panels can definitely help you maintain it or reduce your utility bill,” Meyer said.
He also said people feel confident in the service because there’s no face-to-face contact during installation.
Though Meyer said he understands it’s a cost some people cannot afford, he suggests anyone who is interested in solar panels acts sooner, rather than later.
“There is a federal income tax credit that goes down every year, and it’s at 26% of the value of the system,” Meyer said. It will go down to 20% next year. So you’re losing potentially $1,000 to $1,200 this year by not acting.”
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.