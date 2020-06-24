Health and Safety Board discusses possible emergency regulations for VA workplaces

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Safety and Health Code Board held a virtual presentation Wednesday to discuss possible emergency workplace regulations to protect businesses and their employees from COVID-19.
The proposed regulation comes after the department received thousands of comments concerning violations of social distancing and mask requirements.
Applications of new standards will be based on exposure to the virus. The new standards may also require a written preparedness and response plan from employers and additional training.
“We will use the standard of a reasonable person looking at the facts of the situation to look at things like, well first of all, what’s the actual exposure risk?” said Jay Withrow of the Department of Labor and Industry.
There is currently no law, standard, or regulation that addresses mitigating and addressing COVID-19 in the workplace.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.