Former UVA basketball star Malcolm Brogdon tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Virginia men’s basketball star Malcolm Brogdon is the latest professional athlete to announce he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Brogdon released a statement through the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, saying, “I recently tested positive for the COVID virus, and I am currently in quarantine. I’m doing well, feeling well, and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs.”
Brogdon is in his first season with the Pacers, after playing three years in Milwaukee.
The 2016 UVA grad is averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game, which are all career-high’s.
The NBA is planning on resuming its season on July 30th, with all games taking place on the Disney World campus.
