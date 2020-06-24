Comfortable Night. Spotty PM Shower or Storm Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Comfortable thanks to the return of drier, less humid air. As we move into the late week, Thursday will feature partly sunny skies and the chance for a spotty afternoon shower or storm. Much of the day dry. Friday turns warmer, but still not too humid.
The weekend will turn hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s. Currently, Saturday is trending mostly dry. Scattered storms expected to return later Sunday into early next week.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, comfortable. Lows low 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance of a PM shower/storm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Monday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. PM showers/storms possible. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers/storms. Highs low 80s.
