Cold front moving through

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front will move through early Today. While our morning will still be on the humid side, a northerly shift to the wind will deliver more pleasant humidity levels by this afternoon. Some models are indicating the front will slow or ever stall across the mid Atlantic, allowing a disturbance to develop along it. An isolated shower is possible Thursday. Meanwhile heat and high humidity will return this Weekend, with a few storms later Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, lowering humidity, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Partly cloudy and seasonal, Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun, isolated shower, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
