Cold front moving through

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front will move through early Today. While our morning will still be on the humid side, a northerly shift to the wind will deliver more pleasant humidity levels by this afternoon. Some models are indicating the front will slow or ever stall across the mid Atlantic, allowing a disturbance to develop along it. An isolated shower is possible Thursday. Meanwhile heat and high humidity will return this Weekend, with a few storms later Sunday. Have a great and safe day !