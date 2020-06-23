Governor Northam: Virginia to move to Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam is holding a press briefing on COVID-19 in Virginia. He begins by acknowledging the disproportionate impact the virus has on Black and minority communities.
Northam says numbers show a downward trend in patients on ventilators and in the ICU. He added that since June 2, the state is averaging 8,000 to 10,000 COVID-19 tests per day, and that Virginia has enough personal protective equipment. Northam says there are more than a dozen personal protective equipment contracts to help maintain supply.
Governor Northam says Virginia will move into Phase 3 next Wednesday, July 1. Northam says it is still safer-at home and encourages teleworking, continuing social distancing, and wearing face masks. Social gatherings capacity will be raised to 250, and capacity for restaurants and other businesses will also be increased. Public pools and gyms can open up to 75% capacity. Read more on Phase 3 guidelines here.
Northam says Richmond and Northern Virginia will be moving into Phase 3, unless they inform the governor otherwise. Northam says the decision to go toward Phase 3 is due in part to his confidence in hospital capacity and the increase in testing. But if we don’t follow guidelines, then there is a chance have to go back to previous restrictions.
On long-term care, Northam says VDH has released guidelines, and $246M in funding from CARES Act will be used as well to help these facilities.
Northam says announcements on economic recovery will be released Thursday.
Commenting on protests, Gov. Northam says “action is coming,” especially on criminal justice reform. Asked if he is ready to meet protesters, Gov. Northam says he is in the process of setting up listening tours.
