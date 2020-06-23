Warm and humid with showers and storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A southerly flow will keep conditions steamy across our area Today.A cold front to our west is expected to move across the area late Tonight. Ahead of the front scattered showers and storms will develop later this afternoon into tonight. Some could produce a period of heavy rain and gusty wind. Behind the front temperatures will remain warm, but lower humidity will make afternoons more tolerable.
Today: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms, high: mid 80
Tonight: Evening showers and storms, mostly cloudy with fog, Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: around 70
Monday: Partly sunny, thundershowers, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
