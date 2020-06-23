Voting underway for primary elections in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Polls opened early Tuesday across the commonwealth for folks to cast their votes. Voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, to weigh in on Democratic or Republican primary races.
The Charlottesville and Albemarle County voter registration offices have put safety measures in place at polling locations to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The county says a total of 1,583 votes (2% of registered voters) had been cast as of 9 a.m. Meanwhile, roughly 487 votes (1.5% of registered voters) have so far been cast in Charlottesville.
NBC29 is tracking Virginia’s 5th District and Senate races, and will bring you the results Tuesday evening.
Four Democrats - R.D. Huffstetler, John Lesinski, Claire Russo and Cameron Webb - are seeking their party’s nomination to take on Republican Bob Good, who recently defeated incumbent Denver Riggleman.
Republicans Alissa Baldwin, Daniel Gade, and Thomas Speciale are competing to go up against incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Warner.
