Voters casting ballots in Virginia’s primary elections

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Voters are heading to the polls to make their voices heard in Democratic and Republican primary races Tuesday, June 23. You have until 7 p.m. to cast a ballot. NBC29 will have election results later tonight
The Charlottesville and Albemarle County voter registration offices have put safety measures in place at polling locations to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Turnout is expected to be light. Tuesday’s primaries were delayed two weeks by Gov. Ralph Northam because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Virginia Department of Elections said voting precincts will have increased cleaning and physical markers to ensure social distancing. There has been a surge in voting by mail.
The county says a total of 1,583 votes (2% of registered voters) had been cast as of 9 a.m.
Meanwhile, as of 1 p.m. roughly 1,588 votes (4.8% of registered voters) have so far been cast in Charlottesville.
Four Democrats - R.D. Huffstetler, John Lesinski, Claire Russo and Cameron Webb - are seeking their party’s nomination to take on Republican Bob Good, who recently defeated incumbent Denver Riggleman. Riggleman angered social conservatives by officiating a gay marriage. Democrats are hoping his defeat makes the district, which Trump won handily in 2016, more competitive.
Republicans Alissa Baldwin, Daniel Gade, and Thomas Speciale are competing to go up against incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Warner. Although Warner nearly lost six years ago, no big-name Republican chose to challenge him this time.
