Virginia laws combating racial inequalities go into effect in July

“We achieved unprecedented progress this session to combat racial inequities in our Commonwealth during the 2020 General Assembly session. But the legislation passed earlier this year is just the start,” Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn said in a release. “We have seen and heard the pain of so many across our Commonwealth and country. As leaders, it is our job to listen, but even more so to act. That is why we will be building upon our equity and anti-discrimination achievements when we return and take further action during the Special Session this summer.”