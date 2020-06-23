UVA signee Nick Bitsko chooses Major Leagues over college baseball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia baseball signee Nick Bitsko will not join the Cavaliers next season, as the right-handed pitcher officially agreed to terms with the Tampa Rays on Tuesday.
Bitsko was picked 24th overall in the MLB Draft earlier this month, and he will reportedly receive an above-slot bonus of $3-million to bypass college baseball, and head straight to the pros.
A 97 mile-per-hour fastball helped make Bitsko the No. 1 high school recruit in the nation for the Class of 2021, but he graduated early, and reclassified for the 2020 MLB Draft.
