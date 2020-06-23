CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A sunny start with patchy fog and above normal temperatures. High humidity will make conditions feel even hotter by this afternoon. Meanwhile a cold front to our west will bring another round of showers and scattered storms late this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms are capable of producing heavy down pours and gusty wind. Skies are expected to clear by Wednesday, with lower humidity and seasonal temperatures.Our dry stretch will last for a couple of days. Heat and humidity will gradually build by this Weekend. Saturday looks hot , humid and dry. Sunday looks unsettled with scattered storms. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny , scattered storms, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Evening showers and storms with fog, Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: around 70
Monday: Partly sunny, showers, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
