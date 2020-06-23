Showers and storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A sunny start with patchy fog and above normal temperatures. High humidity will make conditions feel even hotter by this afternoon. Meanwhile a cold front to our west will bring another round of showers and scattered storms late this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms are capable of producing heavy down pours and gusty wind. Skies are expected to clear by Wednesday, with lower humidity and seasonal temperatures.Our dry stretch will last for a couple of days. Heat and humidity will gradually build by this Weekend. Saturday looks hot , humid and dry. Sunday looks unsettled with scattered storms. Have a great and safe day !