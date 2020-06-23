People gather to celebrate CPD Chief Brackney’s anniversary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Some folks gathered in front of the Charlottesville Police Department Tuesday afternoon with signs, but they weren’t protesting. In fact, they were doing just the opposite.
People met Tuesday, June 23, to celebrate CPD Chief RaShall Brackney’s second year with the department. The celebration included balloons, cupcakes, and signs of support.
“We wanted to come out in solidarity, in support, and to let her know that we are holding her up. We are holding her accountable in a way that inspires her to be her absolute best,” event organizer Myra Anderson said.
Brackney addressed the crowd saying in part,”we must reconcile with the injustices that have haunted and plagued our communities for 400 years.”
Event organizers say they plan to make this an annual event.
