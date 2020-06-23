Orange, Fluvanna counties debate future of their Confederate monuments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While Charlottesville and Albemarle County may take action to remove their Confederate statues, the future of Confederate monuments in the rest of central Virginia is not as cut and dry.
Virginia is home to more than 200 Confederate monuments, more than any other state in the U.S. As protesters call for the removal of statues in cities like Richmond and Charlottesville, Orange County is still trying to figure out what to do with its monument. Other small towns and counties across the commonwealth are right there with them.
Orange County Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Crozier says that he wants to make sure that the county makes the right decision for everyone.
“We want to do what is appropriate for all citizens of the county and not do away with something that removes something that may have a good reason for being where it’s at,” he said.
Complicating matters, is the fact and Orange County’s monument is not a statue honoring a Confederate general or statesman. Instead, it’s a memorial to citizens of the county died in the Civil War.
Some people in the county say that’s reason enough to leave it be.
“The house that I live in, the gentleman that lived there was a colonel in the First Virginia Infantry, which that that statue has. He died at Gettysburg, and he’s on that statue. So if I was the family of someone that died in that, in that war, just like the Revolutionary War. It’s a statue honoring the debt,” Steve Reuss said.
A similar debate is raging in Fluvanna County, which is set to begin discussions over the issue of its memorial.
Fluvana County’s lone Confederate monument, according to a new tool provided by the Virginia Public Access Project, stands in Palmyra.
Supervisor Mozell Booker says if that statue remains, she wants to see it re-contextualized to help everyone better understand the history behind the war.
“We need to be able to have it so that children can come, teachers can bring students, and they can walk and read whatever. However we want to do the history,” Booker said.
Orange County says it doesn’t have a concrete timetable.
“We are still gathering factual information regarding the memorial,” Crozier said.
Regardless of what Orange County chooses, the window to begin the process of removing the statues opens on July 1.
