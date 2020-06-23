Minority Business Alliance says COVID-19 relief efforts have “a tremendous amount of room for improvement”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Minority Business Alliance met with Charlottesville and Albemarle County leaders Tuesday afternoon to discuss ways to support businesses hit hard by COVID-19.
Elizabeth Cromwell, the president of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, announced the chamber’s recent vote to create an equity council to work alongside the alliance.
Leaders also talked about taking a long-term view of helping others.
“Our environment, the social environment, the economic environment, presents this as an opportunity, but there has to be a culture change along with it as well and that comes with the leaders of the organizations,” Quinton Harrell, Minority Business Alliance chair, said.
Alliance members and city leaders said assessment of current loan and grant programs, as well as development programs like Project Rebuild, will be available in the near future.
