Evening Showers/Storms. Not As Humid Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some showers and storms through this evening. This is ahead of an approaching cold front, to our west that will slowly push through on Wednesday. Behind the front, not as humid and more seasonable for the mid and late week.
The weekend will turn hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s. Currently, Saturday is trending mostly dry. Scattered storms expected to return later Sunday into early next week.
Tonight: Evening storms fade. Partly cloudy, muggy, some fog. Lows mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm. Not as humid. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds. Chance of a showers/storm. Highs mid 80s. Lows low 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Few PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Monday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. PM showers/storms possible. Highs upper 80s.
