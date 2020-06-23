Albemarle County’s Boar’s Head Resort reopens

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resort opened back up Tuesday afternoon after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Albemarle County resort held a ceremonial unlocking of the doors Tuesday, June 23, and guests were soon checking in. Boar’s Head Resort had closed back on April 6.
There are now precautions in place at the resort to help folks stay safe, and General Manager Russ Cronberg says staff members are eager to start serving people again.
“Our team members are just ready to serve people. This is what we do, we’re in the hospitality industry. Even if it’s behind a face covering, our guests will feel smiles when they come on property. Our team members are ready,” Cronberg said.
The Birdwood Golf Course is still closed, but is set to open July 1.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.